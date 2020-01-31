Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.68 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 69,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 31,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period.

Shares of A opened at $84.38 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

