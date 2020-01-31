Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $4.01 Million Position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 3,005.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

In other Stag Industrial news, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at $630,502.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 51,212 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,603,959.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.