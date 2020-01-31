Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $151,790.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at $360,543.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $50.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $54.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

