Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 192,900 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,688,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,700,761.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

