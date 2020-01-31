Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.23.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

