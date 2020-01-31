Viva Energy Reit (ASX:VVR) Trading Up 1.8%

Viva Energy Reit Ltd (ASX:VVR) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$2.79 ($1.98) and last traded at A$2.77 ($1.96), approximately 2,169,099 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.72 ($1.93).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$2.71 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Viva Energy Reit’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Viva Energy Reit’s dividend payout ratio is 75.68%.

Viva Energy REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station properties with a high quality portfolio of service stations across all Australian States and Territories. Viva Energy REIT's objective is to maximize the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

