Vivid Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $28,024.00 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $28,024.00 and $4.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.40 or 0.02932513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00193257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00121422 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,023,513 coins and its circulating supply is 6,810,306 coins. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

Vivid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.