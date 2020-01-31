Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.66.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Argus lifted their price target on Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. 3,234,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 141.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

