Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €195.40 ($227.21).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €196.00 ($227.91) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

VOW3 traded down €5.92 ($6.88) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €164.00 ($190.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is €178.58 and its 200-day moving average is €164.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

