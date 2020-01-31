Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 185 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 185 price objective from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a SEK 135 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 196 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 162.40.

STO VOLV.B opened at SEK 166.95 on Friday. Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of SEK 156.47 and a 200-day moving average of SEK 145.01.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

