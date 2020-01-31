Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 190 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 190 target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

VOLV.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 196 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a SEK 126 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 135 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 162.40.

Shares of STO:VOLV.B traded up SEK 1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching SEK 164.95. 5,880,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is SEK 156.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is SEK 145.01.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

