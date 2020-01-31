VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered VSE from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:VSEC traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,364. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $357.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. VSE has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.33 million for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.91%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VSE by 4,016.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in VSE in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in VSE by 12.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VSE by 46.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

