Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.76.

In other news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $98.93 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.40.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

