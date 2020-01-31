VULCANO (VULC) Trading Up 47.3% Over Last Week

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. VULCANO has a total market cap of $90,160.00 and $45.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VULCANO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24. During the last seven days, VULCANO has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VULCANO alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Coin Profile

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VULCANO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VULCANO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.