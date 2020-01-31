Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s share price rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.00, approximately 517,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 568,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 335.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Vuzix by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vuzix by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 176,371 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

