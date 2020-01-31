W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $57.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:WRB opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $50.79 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 30.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 29.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

