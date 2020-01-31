Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.79 ($85.80).

ETR WCH opened at €66.30 ($77.09) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.31. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 12 month high of €97.92 ($113.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 24.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

