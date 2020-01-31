Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 56,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 60,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 41,732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Walmart by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 365,796 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,411,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,981,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.46. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $328.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

