Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $20.89 million and $2.37 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Bitbns and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007731 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000461 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DragonEX, Kucoin, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

