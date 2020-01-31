Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of Washington Prime Group stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,563,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,370. Washington Prime Group has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $610.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 405,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 57,755 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 185,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

