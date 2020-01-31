Washington Trust Bank Decreases Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 687,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,994,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $144,223.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,347. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $1,478,230.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 154,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $15.48. 37,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,190. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.08%.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

