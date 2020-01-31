Washington Trust Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,266 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 759.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 375,965 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.84. 43,046,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,476,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.