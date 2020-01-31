Washington Trust Bank Makes New $216,000 Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.74. The stock had a trading volume of 765,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,521. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

