Washington Trust Bank Sells 40 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after buying an additional 45,282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,234,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $19.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,434.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,400.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,274.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,002.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.09.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

