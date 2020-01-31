Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.49. The stock had a trading volume of 80,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.35. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.48 and a fifty-two week high of $122.84.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

