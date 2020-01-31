Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $180.14

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.14 and traded as low as $179.76. Watsco shares last traded at $179.76, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.20 and its 200 day moving average is $170.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

