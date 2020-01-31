Wealth Architects LLC Cuts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.31. 1,096,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,056,699. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $308.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

