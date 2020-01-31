Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 2,840 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of VGLT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,190. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $91.21.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

