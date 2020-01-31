Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 160 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,536,979 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.31.

