Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Position in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IBM by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IBM during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in IBM during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IBM by 5.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in IBM by 12.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 target price on IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.18. 9,326,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,469,433. The firm has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. IBM has a 52-week low of $126.85 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.19.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IBM will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. IBM’s payout ratio is currently 50.59%.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

