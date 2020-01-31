Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 321,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,757 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.2% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $17,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after acquiring an additional 915,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,486 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,370,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,900,000 after purchasing an additional 168,012 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,495,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,766,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,952,000 after purchasing an additional 146,565 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,111,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

