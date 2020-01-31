Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.97. 1,141,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,060. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4019 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.