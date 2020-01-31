Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 104.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 854.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

IEMG stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,030,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,996,615. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.