Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,697 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,388.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $27.48. 1,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,395. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $30.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43.

