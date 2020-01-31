Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 2,540 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 249.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.37. 1,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,385. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.78. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.