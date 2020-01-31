Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 314 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,283.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,448,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

Shares of PNC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.22. The company had a trading volume of 53,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,486. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

