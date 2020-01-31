Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 36,822 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.46. 2,835,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,043. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $137.12 and a 52-week high of $169.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

