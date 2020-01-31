Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 574 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $105.07. The stock had a trading volume of 26,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,206. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.87 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

