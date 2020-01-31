Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,554 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.74. 1,028,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,075. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $151.77 and a fifty-two week high of $225.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

