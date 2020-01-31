Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,806 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,683,000. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 62,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,787,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.94. 15,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,040. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $39.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

