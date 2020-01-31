Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $101,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.78. The company had a trading volume of 59,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,575. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.37 and a 1 year high of $118.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.