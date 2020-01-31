Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,658,000 after purchasing an additional 188,051 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,180,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,963,000.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,499,125. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.62. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $118.64 and a one year high of $148.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

