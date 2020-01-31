Wedbush Comments on Denali Therapeutics Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNLI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 2.13.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 34.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $760,173.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $51,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,673 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

