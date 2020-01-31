Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Welbilt worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBT. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $129,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Welbilt by 9.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WBT opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.03 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 46.20% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

