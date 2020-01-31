Well Done LLC Acquires 2,922 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Well Done LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $78.24. 205,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,940. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $68.43 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.74.

