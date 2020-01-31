Well Done LLC Buys 373 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHE traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,720. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.87. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.25.

