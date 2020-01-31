Well Done LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Well Done LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

VOE stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,281. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $103.58 and a twelve month high of $121.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

