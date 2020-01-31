Well Done LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Well Done LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,679 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 149.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 97,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,705. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

