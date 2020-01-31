Well Done LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Family Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

VOO traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.35. 261,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,925. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $245.68 and a one year high of $305.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

