Well Done LLC Has $18.89 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Well Done LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.22. 2,796,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,708. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $334.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.86 and a 200 day moving average of $307.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

